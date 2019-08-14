Reviewing Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Gas Utilities company, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atmos Energy Corporation has 83.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Atmos Energy Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.39% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atmos Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.50% 4.00% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Atmos Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy Corporation N/A 103 25.86 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Atmos Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Atmos Energy Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Atmos Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.11

Atmos Energy Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $115, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. The potential upside of the competitors is 24.74%. Given Atmos Energy Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atmos Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atmos Energy Corporation 1.3% 3.58% 6.91% 14.19% 20.47% 17.6% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year Atmos Energy Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Atmos Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Atmos Energy Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Atmos Energy Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atmos Energy Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.22 shows that Atmos Energy Corporation is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atmos Energy Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atmos Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atmos Energy Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.