Reviewing Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s results

We are contrasting Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 125 26.85 N/A -1.80 0.00 Taoping Inc. 1 1.08 N/A 0.04 15.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Taoping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlassian Corporation Plc and Taoping Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Taoping Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Taoping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Taoping Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Taoping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$140 is Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares and 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares. About 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc had bullish trend while Taoping Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taoping Inc. beats Atlassian Corporation Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.