Reviewing Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s results

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 135 4.91 117.00M -1.80 0.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 10 0.00 2.34M 0.23 45.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 86,724,482.99% -91.3% -22.9% Issuer Direct Corporation 22,896,281.80% 3.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Atlassian Corporation Plc’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Issuer Direct Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Issuer Direct Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc has an average price target of $140, and a 11.61% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 35.1% respectively. 1.11% are Atlassian Corporation Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Issuer Direct Corporation has 29.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc has 57.47% stronger performance while Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Atlassian Corporation Plc beats Issuer Direct Corporation.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.