Reviewing Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s results

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 109 29.21 N/A -1.80 0.00 Innodata Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Atlassian Corporation Plc and Innodata Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlassian Corporation Plc and Innodata Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -54.4% -16.1% Innodata Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.64 beta means Atlassian Corporation Plc’s volatility is 64.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Innodata Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Innodata Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Atlassian Corporation Plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Innodata Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atlassian Corporation Plc and Innodata Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 4 2.67 Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s downside potential is -2.30% at a $132 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares. Comparatively, Innodata Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 7.6% 10.16% 19.79% 72.03% 101.79% 41.69% Innodata Inc. -11.21% -18.9% -28.97% -31.79% -11.21% -31.33%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc had bullish trend while Innodata Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atlassian Corporation Plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Innodata Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.