Reviewing Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

Since Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has beta of -0.21 which is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.