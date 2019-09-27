Reviewing Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s results

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 10.17M -2.22 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 58 4.41 108.65M 4.48 12.90

In table 1 we can see Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2,544,408,306.23% -39.6% -7.6% First American Financial Corporation 186,331,675.53% 14% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

First American Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 18.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance while First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.