Reviewing Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s results

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|10.17M
|-2.22
|0.00
|First American Financial Corporation
|58
|4.41
|108.65M
|4.48
|12.90
In table 1 we can see Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|2,544,408,306.23%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|First American Financial Corporation
|186,331,675.53%
|14%
|4.8%
Risk & Volatility
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|First American Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
First American Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 18.68% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-16.62%
|-41.67%
|-57.58%
|-95.34%
|-95.1%
|-94.81%
|First American Financial Corporation
|3.51%
|6.58%
|2.12%
|16.74%
|4.24%
|29.53%
For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance while First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance.
Summary
First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
