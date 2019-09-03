Reviewing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)’s and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC). The two are both Air Services Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 43 0.23 N/A 6.65 6.87 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 98 0.00 N/A 5.00 20.00

In table 1 we can see Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 4.1% Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 25.6% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $68, while its potential upside is 172.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.68% 3.68% -4.08% -13.69% -30.41% 8.2% Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. -0.11% -4.04% 0.17% 13.95% 2.5% 22.73%

For the past year Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. beats Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to customers and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft. It also provides cargo and passenger charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.