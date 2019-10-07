Reviewing Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC)’s and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s results

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 8 0.00 3.97M 1.24 3.80 FirstCash Inc. 96 1.82 41.86M 3.56 28.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and FirstCash Inc. FirstCash Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and FirstCash Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 51,692,708.33% -62.4% 3.4% FirstCash Inc. 43,454,790.82% 11.6% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.26 beta indicates that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, FirstCash Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares and 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors FirstCash Inc. beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.