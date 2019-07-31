Reviewing Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)’s results

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.19 N/A 0.42 50.77 WEC Energy Group Inc. 79 3.47 N/A 3.44 23.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC Energy Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Atlantica Yield plc is presently more expensive than WEC Energy Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Atlantica Yield plc is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, WEC Energy Group Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantica Yield plc and WEC Energy Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 WEC Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of WEC Energy Group Inc. is $80.25, which is potential -6.10% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantica Yield plc and WEC Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 77.2% respectively. Insiders held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5% WEC Energy Group Inc. 2.89% 2.52% 7.36% 13.77% 28.83% 14.99%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc’s stock price has smaller growth than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.