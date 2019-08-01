Reviewing Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s and Its Rivals results

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlantica Yield plc has 51.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Atlantica Yield plc has 41.55% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Atlantica Yield plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.30% 0.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Atlantica Yield plc and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc N/A 21 62.17 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Atlantica Yield plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Atlantica Yield plc is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Atlantica Yield plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

With average price target of $22, Atlantica Yield plc has a potential downside of -5.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 34.65%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Atlantica Yield plc make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantica Yield plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Atlantica Yield plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlantica Yield plc’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Yield plc is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Atlantica Yield plc’s competitors’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantica Yield plc shows that it’s better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to Atlantica Yield plc’s competitors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.