Reviewing Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)’s results

Both Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.19 N/A 0.42 50.77 Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.26

Table 1 demonstrates Atlantica Yield plc and Interstate Power and Light Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Interstate Power and Light Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantica Yield plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Interstate Power and Light Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atlantica Yield plc and Interstate Power and Light Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Yield plc is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Interstate Power and Light Company’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Interstate Power and Light Company are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Atlantica Yield plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Interstate Power and Light Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlantica Yield plc and Interstate Power and Light Company are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 55.5% respectively. 41.55% are Atlantica Yield plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc has stronger performance than Interstate Power and Light Company

Summary

Interstate Power and Light Company beats Atlantica Yield plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.