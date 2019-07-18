Reviewing Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)’s results

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 20 2.15 N/A 0.42 50.77 Duke Energy Corporation 88 2.69 N/A 4.12 21.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Duke Energy Corporation. Duke Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Atlantica Yield plc is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlantica Yield plc and Duke Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Atlantica Yield plc is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Duke Energy Corporation’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Duke Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Duke Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantica Yield plc and Duke Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Duke Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $92.75, while its potential upside is 4.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.6% of Atlantica Yield plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of Duke Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Duke Energy Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5% Duke Energy Corporation -1.15% -4.04% -3.13% 1.41% 11.51% 0.57%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc has stronger performance than Duke Energy Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.