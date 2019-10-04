Reviewing Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s results

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 24 0.70 56.55M 0.37 62.17 Clearway Energy Inc. 17 0.75 101.44M 0.06 306.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Atlantica Yield plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlantica Yield plc and Clearway Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 235,135,135.14% 2.3% 0.4% Clearway Energy Inc. 597,408,716.14% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Yield plc’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Clearway Energy Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Clearway Energy Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearway Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlantica Yield plc and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 84.8%. Atlantica Yield plc’s share held by insiders are 41.55%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc was more bullish than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

Atlantica Yield plc beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.