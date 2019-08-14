Reviewing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)’s and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s results

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.46 N/A 2.32 16.39 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.33 N/A 2.88 12.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was more bullish than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.