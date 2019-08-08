Reviewing Atlantic Power Corporation (AT)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.95 N/A 0.20 12.07 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlantic Power Corporation and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Atlantic Power Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Atlantic Power Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlantic Power Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Power Corporation and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 6.16% respectively. Atlantic Power Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Atlantic Power Corporation has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats Atlantic Power Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.