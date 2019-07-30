Reviewing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)’s and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.97 N/A 1.14 15.30 City Holding Company 76 5.73 N/A 4.67 16.62

Demonstrates Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and City Holding Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. City Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than City Holding Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and City Holding Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% City Holding Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, City Holding Company’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and City Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 65.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35% City Holding Company -2.09% 0.22% 1.53% 3.12% 7.76% 14.88%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than City Holding Company.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 8 of the 7 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.