Reviewing Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)’s and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s results

Both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.62 N/A 1.14 16.16 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.27 N/A 2.88 12.89

In table 1 we can see Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 77% respectively. About 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.