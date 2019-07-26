Reviewing Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s and Its Rivals results

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlantic American Corporation has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% -1.10% -0.30% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 55.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation 5.11% 5.11% -1.2% -14.24% -22.81% 2.54% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic American Corporation has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 15.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals beat Atlantic American Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.