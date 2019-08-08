Reviewing Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s and Its Peers results

As Life Insurance company, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlantic American Corporation has 5.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.5% of Atlantic American Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.80% 2.30% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Atlantic American Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation N/A 3 6.23 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Atlantic American Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend while Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that Atlantic American Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals are 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic American Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.