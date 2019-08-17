Reviewing Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s and Its Peers results

As Life Insurance company, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlantic American Corporation has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic American Corporation
|0.00%
|7.80%
|2.30%
|Industry Average
|8.60%
|32.00%
|0.89%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic American Corporation
|N/A
|3
|6.23
|Industry Average
|1.18B
|13.73B
|14.59
Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Atlantic American Corporation is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlantic American Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.04
The potential upside of the peers is 53.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic American Corporation
|-5.24%
|-6.37%
|-9.27%
|-2.89%
|-20.34%
|-2.44%
|Industry Average
|2.66%
|8.46%
|5.67%
|10.45%
|19.06%
|19.59%
For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -2.44% weaker performance while Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors have 19.59% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Atlantic American Corporation has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Atlantic American Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Atlantic American Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.