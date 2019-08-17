Reviewing Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)’s and Its Peers results

As Life Insurance company, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlantic American Corporation has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.80% 2.30% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation N/A 3 6.23 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Atlantic American Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

The potential upside of the peers is 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -2.44% weaker performance while Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors have 19.59% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American Corporation has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic American Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Atlantic American Corporation.