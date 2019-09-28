Reviewing Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)’s and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s results

Since Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 30 0.62 46.38M 2.53 10.77 Emerson Electric Co. 61 2.93 610.90M 3.29 19.70

In table 1 we can see Atkore International Group Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emerson Electric Co. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atkore International Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Emerson Electric Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atkore International Group Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 156,901,217.86% 101.9% 9.2% Emerson Electric Co. 996,574,225.12% 27.1% 11.2%

Liquidity

Atkore International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerson Electric Co. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Atkore International Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atkore International Group Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Emerson Electric Co. is $74, which is potential 11.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Emerson Electric Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has stronger performance than Emerson Electric Co.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.