Reviewing Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)’s and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.72 N/A 2.53 10.77 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.61 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atkore International Group Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atkore International Group Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -67.4% -25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. are 2.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation has 2.5 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Atkore International Group Inc.’s downside potential is -14.32% at a $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 197.66%. Based on the data shown earlier, Capstone Turbine Corporation is looking more favorable than Atkore International Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.6% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares and 12.2% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Capstone Turbine Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. was more bullish than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Atkore International Group Inc. beats Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.