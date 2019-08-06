Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.95 N/A 0.04 84.36 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ATIF Holdings Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.13% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 10.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.