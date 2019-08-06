Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|27.95
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.46
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ATIF Holdings Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.13% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 10.62% stronger performance.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.