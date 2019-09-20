Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|27.06
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.