Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 27.06 N/A 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.