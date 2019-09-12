Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

We are comparing ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 26.70 N/A 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.41% stronger performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.