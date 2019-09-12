Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

We are comparing ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|26.70
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.41% stronger performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
