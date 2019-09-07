Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 24.72 N/A 0.04 84.36 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.