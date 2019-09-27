Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s results

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 204,897,878.90% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.