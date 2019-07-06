Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s results

This is a contrast between ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 21.53 N/A 0.04 109.49 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.