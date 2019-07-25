Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|23.51
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.85
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
