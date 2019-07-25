Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 23.51 N/A 0.04 109.49 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.85 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.