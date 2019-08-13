Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.76
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.25
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.
