Reviewing ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.76 N/A 0.04 84.36 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.25 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.