Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.44 N/A -0.19 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 10.83 N/A -2.94 0.00

Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 720.90% and an $11 consensus target price. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 25.90% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 75.6%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.