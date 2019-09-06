Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Both Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.31 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athersys Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $8.33, and a 503.62% upside potential. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 69.51%. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 0%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.