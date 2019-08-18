Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Athersys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 430.30%. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 291.57%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.