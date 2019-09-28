Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

We are contrasting Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athersys Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,135,939,451.83% -58.1% -41.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,400,313.97% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 727.07% and an $11 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.