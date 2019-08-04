Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 8.26 N/A -0.19 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 414.71% for Athersys Inc. with average price target of $7. Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 262.32% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 33.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.