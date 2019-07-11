Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.59 N/A -0.18 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.95 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 343.04% at a $7 average price target. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 90.78% and its average price target is $18.2. Based on the results delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.