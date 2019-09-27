Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athersys Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Athersys Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,135,939,451.83% -58.1% -41.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 334,241,785.37% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 728.63%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 390.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.