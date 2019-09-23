Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and has 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 663.89% at a $11 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.