Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. From a competition point of view, Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 366.67% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 20.7% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Athersys Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.