Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 19 0.43 293.06M 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,002,175,331.74% -58.1% -41.7% Exelixis Inc. 1,512,177,502.58% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 702.92% and an $11 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 35.06%. Based on the results shown earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 80.9%. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.