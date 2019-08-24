Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 20.32 N/A -0.19 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.19 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.57 beta is the reason why it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 451.18%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 718.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athersys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 25.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.