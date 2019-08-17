Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc.’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athersys Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 430.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 82.9%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.