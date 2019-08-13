Reviewing Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 19.36 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Athersys Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 478.51% at a $7 average price target. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 79.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.