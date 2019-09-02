Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.78% for Athenex Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.