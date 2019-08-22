Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We are comparing Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.96 N/A -2.21 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athenex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 26.98% upside potential. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.76% and its average target price is $26. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.