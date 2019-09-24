Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 11.80 N/A -2.21 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Athenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.26%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 50.04% and its average price target is $60.33. Based on the data shown earlier, Athenex Inc. is looking more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 37.9% respectively. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.