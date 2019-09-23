Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 22.2 and 22.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 40.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.