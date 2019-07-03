Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 18.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 15 72.07 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.95% for Athenex Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.