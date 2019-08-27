Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. has a 36.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 164.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.