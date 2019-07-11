Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 21.14 N/A -1.80 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.21 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.76% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders owned 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.